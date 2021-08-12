Louise Mabulo seeks CHR’s help to declare Nas Daily’s Yassin as persona non-grata

The Nas Daily founder Nuseir Yassin is set to face another trouble as environmental farmer Louise Mabulo is seeking to have him declared as persona non grata by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

Mabulo, founder of cacao farming initiative Cacao Project in Camarines Sur, posted on Facebook on August 10 the photos of her meeting with representatives from the Commission on Human Rights. The meeting sought the investigation after she earlier accused Yassin of “ mocking the local accent and language.”

She earlier posted a photo of a CHR memorandum with the subject “endorsement on the alleged exploitation of a foreign vlogger to an entrepreneur helping farmers in Camarines Sur” dated August 9.

Yassin had in turn also accused the Cacao Project of exploiting farmers and that her Mabulo’s Cacao Project was fake.

Mabulo asked the CHR for assistance to reach out to the national government and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to have Yassin declared persona non grata.