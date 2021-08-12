Latest News

LOOK: UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The UAE dispatched an aircraft, which arrived in the Philippines’ capital of Manila on Wednesday, carrying medical supplies, including 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support countries in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khaled Al Hajri, Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Manila, said that this step aligns with the UAE leadership’s keenness to support efforts made by authorities in the Philippines to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the Philippines was among the first countries to receive medical aid from the UAE, wherein the UAE sent an aircraft carrying 7.3 metric tonnes of medical supplies in April 2020.

Al Hajri highlighted the deep ties between the UAE and the Philippines, which span several decades.

Since the pandemic’s onset, the UAE has provided more than 2,250 metric tonnes of aid to more than 136 countries.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH business group says ramping up COVID-19 vaccine drive amid ECQ is crucial to speed up recovery 

3 hours ago

Germany in need of 750 Filipino nurses

4 hours ago

Cusi faction warns Pacquiao of expulsion from PDP-Laban

4 hours ago

Foreigner nabbed after running naked along MRT-3 tracks

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button