Kuwaiti authorities rescue distressed Pinay after appeal on Facebook, employers detained

A Filipina domestic worker was rescued by Kuwaiti authorities just minutes after she made an online appeal for help.

The distressed worker said she was being abused by the family of her sponsor and that she was being ‘exploited’ in violation of the laws.

After the worker posted a Facebook live-stream video seeking to be rescued from her abusive employer, Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower in coordination with the Ministry of Interior worked to locate the house helper and came to her aid within minutes.

An official of the Interior Ministry official said that the employer is now in custody and will remain in detention pending investigation.

According to the official the woman has been transferred to a shelter for women.

Nasser Mustafa, Labour attaché at the Philippines Embassy in Kuwait, hailed the response of the Kuwaiti authorities.

In late December earlier, a Kuwaiti woman was sentenced to death for the murder of a domestic worker who was found dead in December 2019 after months of torture by her employer.

The sentence came after a diplomatic crisis between Kuwait and the Philippines in 2018 sparked by the killing of a Filipina maid.

Following the fracas, Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte earlier temporarily banned citizens from travelling to Kuwait and at the height of the first ban the President alleged that the Kuwaiti employers routinely raped Filipina workers, “forced them to work long hours, and fed them scraps.”