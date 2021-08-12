Foreigner nabbed after running naked along MRT-3 tracks

A male foreigner was apprehended Thursday after running along the tracks of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) while naked.

MRT-3 Assistant Secretary Eymard Eje said the man was being checked by security personnel as part of protocol before being allowed to enter Boni Ave. Station when he suddenly removed his clothes and ran.

The foreigner headed to the tracks and ran in the direction of Shaw Boulevard station, said Eje.

Security personnel ran after the foreigner and was later caught and brought back to the Boni Station.

“The individual was endorsed to the Mandaluyong Police Station for investigation and disposal. A case of alarms and scandal will be filed against the passenger,” Eje said.

A video of the incident was uploaded on Facebook and has garnered over 26,000 shares.