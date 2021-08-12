Latest News

Foreigner nabbed after running naked along MRT-3 tracks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

PANDA PREECS FACEBOOK

A male foreigner was apprehended Thursday after running along the tracks of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) while naked. 

MRT-3 Assistant Secretary Eymard Eje said the man was being checked by security personnel as part of protocol before being allowed to enter Boni Ave. Station when he suddenly removed his clothes and ran. 

The foreigner headed to the tracks and ran in the direction of Shaw Boulevard station, said Eje. 

Security personnel ran after the foreigner and was later caught and brought back to the Boni Station. 

“The individual was endorsed to the Mandaluyong Police Station for investigation and disposal. A case of alarms and scandal will be filed against the passenger,” Eje said.

A video of the incident was uploaded on Facebook and has garnered over 26,000 shares. 

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH business group says ramping up COVID-19 vaccine drive amid ECQ is crucial to speed up recovery 

3 hours ago

Germany in need of 750 Filipino nurses

3 hours ago

Cusi faction warns Pacquiao of expulsion from PDP-Laban

4 hours ago

LOOK: UAE sends 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button