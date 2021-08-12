Dubai hotels may now operate with 100% capacity as COVID-19 protocols eases for tourism sector

Starting August 12, hotel establishments in Dubai can now increase their capacity to 100 percent while the capacity of all the places of worship has been raised from 30 percent to 50 percent.

This has been revealed by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) as it unveils an updated set of precautionary measures for the sector.

Restaurants and cafes have been allowed to increase their capacity to 80 percent with the possibility of reducing the social distance between tables from 2 meters to 1.5 meters.

Under the new guidelines, both restaurants and cafes may adopt normal pre-pandemic business hours while complying with permits and guidelines issued by the DTCM.

Recreational and entertainment destinations — that include museums, cinemas, exhibitions and tourism spots — may increase their capacity to 80 percent.

There is no capacity limit for Business events. However, they are required to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols issued by the department.

The number of participants in community events has been increased to 2,500 for indoor activities and 5,000 for outdoor functions with no mandatory vaccination.

Audience capacity for sporting events has been raised to 60 percent, said the DTCM in a statement, without specifying the maximum number of participants.

Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory for performers residing in the UAE or a negative PCR valid for 24 hours for those not vaccinated prior to an event.

The number of participants in institutional events and award ceremonies have been increased to 1,000 people with no mandatory vaccination.

The capacity for social activities has been raised to 60 percent but it shall not exceed 300 people, the DTCM said.