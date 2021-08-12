DFA brings home more than 1,000 OFWs from Middle East

A total of 1,083 Filipinos returned to Davao, Cebu, and Manila on Wednesday in three chartered flights funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

While 387 Filipinos repatriated from Oman reached Davao City, another batch of 346 OFWs landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from the United Arab Emirates.

The third and final chartered flight Philippine Airlines PR8657 arrived in Cebu City from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the afternoon, carrying 350 passengers.

“It is always a good day when we get to bring home as many of our kababayans home. Today is special having mounted three chartered flights. It means more Filipinos are safe here at home, with their families and their loved ones,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola reportedly said.

A total of 19 DFA chartered repatriation flights have helped in bringing back Filipinos from foreign lands since June 2021

Another 10 repatriation flights are reportedly scheduled for this month but additional flights will be mounted in succeeding months.

The repatriates have been advised to strictly follow the quarantine procedures prescribed by the government as cases continue to rise in the country.

There are more than two million overseas Filipinos in the Middle East, including 865,121 in Saudi Arabia, 648,929 in the UAE, and 52,760 in Oman.