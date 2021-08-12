Latest News

DFA brings home more than 1,000 OFWs from Middle East

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A total of 1,083 Filipinos returned to Davao, Cebu, and Manila on Wednesday in three chartered flights funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

While 387 Filipinos repatriated from Oman reached Davao City, another batch of 346 OFWs landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from the United Arab Emirates.

The third and final chartered flight Philippine Airlines PR8657 arrived in Cebu City from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the afternoon, carrying 350 passengers.

“It is always a good day when we get to bring home as many of our kababayans home. Today is special having mounted three chartered flights. It means more Filipinos are safe here at home, with their families and their loved ones,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola reportedly said.

A total of 19 DFA chartered repatriation flights have helped in bringing back Filipinos from foreign lands since June 2021

Another 10 repatriation flights are reportedly scheduled for this month but additional flights will be mounted in succeeding months.

The repatriates have been advised to strictly follow the quarantine procedures prescribed by the government as cases continue to rise in the country.

There are more than two million overseas Filipinos in the Middle East, including 865,121 in Saudi Arabia, 648,929 in the UAE, and 52,760 in Oman.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Louise Mabulo seeks CHR’s help to declare Nas Daily’s Yassin as persona non-grata

1 hour ago

Phivolcs: Mt. Pinatubo returns to normal state 

2 hours ago

Dubai hotels may now operate with 100% capacity as COVID-19 protocols eases for tourism sector

2 hours ago

PH gov’t urged to use standard COVID-19 vaccine cards

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button