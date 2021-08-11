Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Suhub Rest House in Khor Fakkan

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, lauded the efforts of the ruler of Sharjah for constructing Al Suhub Rest House in Khor Fakkan which has many amenities including a cloud lounge that offers breathtaking views over Khor Fakkan and the surrounding scenery.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed took to Twitter on Tuesday to post photos of his tour to the place which was opened on Eid last month.

In a post, he said “ Today I visited the ‘Cloud Lounge’ which offers breathtaking views over Khor Fakkan and the surrounding scenery,”

“We commend the efforts of Sheikh Sultan Al Qassimi for continuously identifying projects that boost tourism and benefit our country and our people,” he added.

In the images it can be seen that the Crown Prince was touring the viewing deck, taking photos, and enjoying the amenities at the on-site restaurant. (AW)

Watch the video here:

