PH records over 12K new cases, highest since April 10

The Department of Health (DOH) has reported 12,021 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the overall total of 1,688,040 confirmed cases nationwide.

Data from the latest DOH case bulletin showed that the number of active cases, or the people currently infected with the disease, stood at 81,399.

The last time the country reported more than 12,000 was on April 10 with 12,674.

RELATED STORY: DOH: PH under ‘high risk’ classification amid Delta threat

The health department adds that 94.8 percent have mild symptoms, 1.5 percent are asymptomatic, one percent are in critical condition, 1.6 percent are severe, and 1.15 percent are in moderate condition.

154 more people died from the virus bringing the death toll to 29,374.

Recoveries 591 more patients were tagged as recovered, raising the recovery count to 1,577,267 which is equivalent to 93.4 percent of the total cases. (TDT)

