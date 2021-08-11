PH approves UAE’s Hayat-Vax COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The Food and Drug Administration has issued the Emergency Use Authorization or EUA for Hayat-Vax COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Hayat-Vax is similar to Sinopharm from China, and will be administered to people aged 18 and above.

“The FDA issued today an EUA for the vaccines donated by UAE. The vaccine is identical to the Sinopharm vaccine from China that is included in the WHO EUL. Sinopharm din ang manufacturer, ang packaging lang sa UAE ang pangalan Hayatvax. For 18 and up,” Domingo said in a text message to reporters.

Earlier, the Philippines has received 10,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from the UAE.

This is the first donation of the UAE to the Philippines. The shipment of 100,000 Sinopharm doses arrived on Wednesday at 1:55PM.

An Etihad airplane carried the delivery which landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor and UAE embassy Acting Chargé d’Affaires Khalid Alhajeri received the vaccine donation. (TDT)