Dubai Airports anticipates arrival of one million travelers in 11 days

The Dubai Airports is expecting to handle over a million passengers in next 11 days between August 12 to 22 and the daily peak on average will touch 100,000 passengers during weekends.

In line with this, authorities have urged passengers to follow COVID-19 travel regulations and keep themselves updated about the status of flights and to avoid crowds at the airport.

The UAE recently eased travel regulations for inbound and transit passengers from several Asian and African countries including India. The UK has upgraded UAE to its ‘Amber’ list easing travel restrictions on the passengers.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Airport opens world’s largest in-house PCR test lab

Essa Al Shamsi, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said they were expecting the volume of passengers to be significantly higher at the airport.

Dubai Airports has strongly urged customers to follow a set of travel requirements that have changed globally over recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The authorities have asked that the passengers should check in with their airline for information on travel requirements and confirm from the terminal staff the status of their flights before coming to the airport.

READ ON: Dubai Airports to create 3,500 more jobs this 2021

Moreover, travelers are also required to meet the travel requirements of the country they are traveling to including getting a negative PCR test report before the start of their journey.

The people have also been reminded that stopping vehicles to pick up guests from the arrivals forecourt was a traffic violation and asked to wear a protective face mask and maintain physical distance at the airport.

People were also asked to abstain from traveling or visiting public places and seek medical advice after COVID-19 symptoms and also to ensure that their travel documents (passport and visa) are updated. (AW)