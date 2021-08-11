1-year old Filipino kid in Dubai dies due to COVID-19

A one-year old Filipino kid in Dubai passed away due to COVID-19 while his mother also contracted the disease.

One-year old kid Luther Ezekiel had a fever on July 31 and was immediately rushed to a clinic in Dubai. Prior to this, his father had a slight fever a week before Luther Ezekiel had a fever.

“39 [degrees] ’yung lagnat niya. Nagulat kami,” Roxy Sibug, Luther Ezekiels’s mother, told GMA News.

“So, ang sabi sa amin, ‘na-test naba ng COVID-19 ito?’ Sabi namin hindi, gawin nyo po, i-test ninyo kasi nagkasakit yung asawa ko,” she added.

The clinic allowed the family to return home but the family received bad news the day after—tests showed that Luther Ezekiel is positive for COVID-19.

Despite this, Sibug said Luther Ezekiel’s fever went away and the kid regained his energy.

But it was short-lived as two days later, Sibug said she noticed her son’s eyes were swollen and decided to bring him back to the hospital.

Sibug said doctors did not find any problems based on results of his urine and blood tests and the family was allowed to return home.

However, Sibug decided to return to the hospital the day after Luther Ezekiel started to become pale.

“Nung tsinek yung heart niya, nalaman na namamaga ang heart niya dahil sa COVID-19,” a crying Sibug said.

“Ayaw nilang pakumutan ‘yung anak ko, walang damit yung anak ko, puro aparato,” she added.

Luther Ezekiel was intubated but later passed away.

“Imbes na kasama namin siya sa huling sandali nya dito sa mundo, hindi namin makasama. Nasa morgue siya dun, naninigas siya dun, nilalamig siya dun, wala siyang kumot dun, wala kamin magawa,” Sibug said.

Worse, Sibug also contracted COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation in Dubai. (NM)