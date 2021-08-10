‘What about Mocha?’ Malacañang responds on Duterte’s rights to bring up Isko’s past

Malacañang defended President Rodrigo Duterte when asked if he has the moral ascendancy to bring up Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s past.

Duterte has been involved in a number of sexist jokes and controversies. He also appointed a former sexy star Mocha Uson to a number of government posts.

“Ewan ko po, pero wala pong mga ganoong larawan ang Presidente. Let’s leave it at that,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

RELATED STORY: Duterte hits Isko over old sexy photos, takes back Manila’s power to distribute aid

Duterte on Monday night said Filipinos should not vote for politicians due to drama.

“Nakita ko nga sa Facebook kanina, lahat nang naka-bikini ang g*** tapos may isang picture pa doon na sinisilip niya ‘yung ari niya,” he said.

“Iyan ang gusto ninyo? Ang training parang para lang, parang call boy,” he added.

While the President has scored the unnamed mayor for sexy photos, he has also appointed Mocha Uson, a former sexy star to government positions.

READ ON: WATCH: Vice President Robredo teases ‘mocha’ on relief goods repacking video

“Si Mocha Uson, na-appoint po ‘yan. Pero hindi ko naman po alam kung ano talagang nakaraan ni Mocha Uson, sa totoo lang po,” Roque said.

“The President gave her a second chance, and I think she took advantage of the second chance,” he added.

Roque also said that the President was only asking the people on politician’s backgrounds. (TDT)