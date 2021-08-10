Sharjah airport begins self check-in, baggage collection service

A range of services including self-check-in, baggage collection, and a smart tunnel have been introduced at Sharjah airport in a bid to reduce waiting time during peak hours at the airport.

The new services will allow passengers to complete the on-the-ground process quickly, said the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA).

In a statement it added, “The service is currently available to passengers with Air Arabia through self-contained kiosks located in the departures hall, allowing passengers to check-in, extract boarding passes, drop bags, and move directly to passport control.”

“In fact, the integrated smart services start before the passenger arrives at the airport, thanks to a smart application. At arrivals and departures, smart gates enable travelers to clear their transactions quickly, at a rate of 20 seconds per passenger. At the stage when the passenger is boarding the plane, an automated boarding pass system will verify all data,” it said.

In case of technical problems at the stations, the staff will offer their assistance. The SAA said that more than 112 sensors have been installed in areas serving travelers which will monitor procedures and services provided in real-time.

The statement added that the technologies also contribute to monitoring the extent of adherence to precautionary measures, maintaining physical distance, and “reducing points of friction with employees.” (AW)