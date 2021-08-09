Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Scientists see links between COVID-19 and cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s-like symptoms

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Scientists are seeing links between COVID-19 and long-term cognitive issues, such as symptoms similar to that of Alzheimer’s disease.

During the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021, several researchers presented studies looking at the long-term issues with COVID-19 in relation to the central nervous system.

One of the studies presented in the conference was that of Dr. Gabriel de Erausquin and his colleagues who assessed 300 participants three to six months after having COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 may lead to ‘brain disorder’ – study

From this study, the researchers found that more than 50 percent of the participants struggled with forgetfulness while 25 percent experienced additional concerns such as language issues.

“[We are] starting to see clear connections between COVID-19 and problems with cognition months after infection,” Erausquin said as reported by Medical News Today.

Another study presented by Prof. Thomas Wisniewski looked at possible links between COVID-19 and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease by looking at 310 people who were admitted to hospital due to COVID-19.

READ ON: Experts warn public of brain damage linked to COVID-19

Of those studied, Wisniewski said 158 had neurological symptoms associated with COVID-19 such as confusion while 152 did not.

Wisniewski said those with neurological symptoms had higher levels of biomarkers linked to Alzheimer’s.

“These findings suggest that patients who had COVID-19 may have an acceleration of Alzheimer’s-related symptoms and pathology,” Wisniweski said.

“However, more longitudinal research is needed to study how these biomarkers impact cognition in individuals who had COVID-19 in the long term,” he added. (NM)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PFIZER ROLLOUT. Manila residents wait in line for the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). An initial 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available so far. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

11 million Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

4 hours ago

LDP vows to back Sara Duterte as president

4 hours ago

PH panel okays tax exemption bill on rewards and donations to athletes, coaches

4 hours ago

More non-oil jobs lift Dubai’s employment growth to 20-month high

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button