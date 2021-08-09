Scientists see links between COVID-19 and cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s-like symptoms

Scientists are seeing links between COVID-19 and long-term cognitive issues, such as symptoms similar to that of Alzheimer’s disease.

During the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021, several researchers presented studies looking at the long-term issues with COVID-19 in relation to the central nervous system.

One of the studies presented in the conference was that of Dr. Gabriel de Erausquin and his colleagues who assessed 300 participants three to six months after having COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 may lead to ‘brain disorder’ – study

From this study, the researchers found that more than 50 percent of the participants struggled with forgetfulness while 25 percent experienced additional concerns such as language issues.

“[We are] starting to see clear connections between COVID-19 and problems with cognition months after infection,” Erausquin said as reported by Medical News Today.

Another study presented by Prof. Thomas Wisniewski looked at possible links between COVID-19 and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease by looking at 310 people who were admitted to hospital due to COVID-19.

READ ON: Experts warn public of brain damage linked to COVID-19

Of those studied, Wisniewski said 158 had neurological symptoms associated with COVID-19 such as confusion while 152 did not.

Wisniewski said those with neurological symptoms had higher levels of biomarkers linked to Alzheimer’s.

“These findings suggest that patients who had COVID-19 may have an acceleration of Alzheimer’s-related symptoms and pathology,” Wisniweski said.

“However, more longitudinal research is needed to study how these biomarkers impact cognition in individuals who had COVID-19 in the long term,” he added. (NM)