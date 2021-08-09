Latest News

Does Dubai’s RTA issue plate number with owner’s name?

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has clarified that it is not issuing any vehicle number plates that bear owners’ names.

This came in response to a post of a Twitter user who shared an image of a Dubai number plate that featured ‘7AMAD’ instead of digits.

The RTA said in a statement the viral image of the plate was not issued by it and no such plates are available that bear a person’s name. It said new models of the plates were first being announced.

The tweet had suggested that authorities could issue such number plates in Dubai. When the image went viral, Al Majidi clarified that the plate was a decorative piece that he had received from an American website over five years ago.

“The plate has nothing to do with the RTA at all,” he tweeted.

Although some countries allow vehicle owners to have number plates with their names, the UAE has not been issuing such number plates.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

No revision in fee for new Emirates IDs – ICA

15 mins ago

DOH: PH under ‘high risk’ classification amid Delta threat

16 mins ago

Man stabbed two people in Ras Al Khaimah over unpaid loan

19 mins ago

Dubai not yet issuing vehicle number plates with owners’ names – RTA

20 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button