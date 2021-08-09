Does Dubai’s RTA issue plate number with owner’s name?

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has clarified that it is not issuing any vehicle number plates that bear owners’ names.

This came in response to a post of a Twitter user who shared an image of a Dubai number plate that featured ‘7AMAD’ instead of digits.

The RTA said in a statement the viral image of the plate was not issued by it and no such plates are available that bear a person’s name. It said new models of the plates were first being announced.

The tweet had suggested that authorities could issue such number plates in Dubai. When the image went viral, Al Majidi clarified that the plate was a decorative piece that he had received from an American website over five years ago.

“The plate has nothing to do with the RTA at all,” he tweeted.

Although some countries allow vehicle owners to have number plates with their names, the UAE has not been issuing such number plates.

تستطيع حكومة دبي أن تخلق مصدر دخل ممتاز و بتكلفة شبه معدومة، وذلك عن طريق البدء بطرح أرقام مع أحرف على السيارات كثيرين مستعدين يدفعون عشرات الآلاف على أرقام تملك رمزية عالية بالنسبة لهم.. والتكلفة على الحكومة مجرد:

-الطباعة

-برمجة برنامج للتسعير و حجب لوحات ذات معنى خادش للحياء pic.twitter.com/yF0tvudjPZ — حمد (@HamadAlMajidi) August 7, 2021