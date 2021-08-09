No revision in fee for new Emirates IDs – ICA

The fee for new Emirates ID cards, launched on Saturday, has not been revised, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has clarified.

The new Emirates ID card was launched as part of the new Emirati passports and national ID card project and the IDs are to be issued to those whose cards have expired or ones who have requested for replacement of lost or damaged ones.

Major-General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Acting Director-General of the ICA, advised residents to continue using their old cards till their expiry.

He added that the new ID cards with enhanced protection of invisible data which can be read through the e-link system of the ICA will help develop population data “using advanced technology”.

These cards have improved technical features of higher chip capacity and non-touch data reading feature and are of high quality with a longer life using polycarbonate for a life service exceeding 10 years.

Apart from the consolidated 3D photo laser printing feature authenticated with the date of birth, the additional fields with codes definition help track professional data and population groups. (AW)