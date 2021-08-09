Malacañang says no coincidence that PH had best performance in Olympics during Duterte

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that it’s no coincidence that the country had its best Olympic performance during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Philippines won one gold medal, two silvers and one bronze during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the struggles of our athletes in terms of their funding.

“Hindi coincidence na we had the best-ever performance in the Olympics including our first gold medal ever in our history under the leadership of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Roque said.

“The figures will bear me out pero talaga naman pong nagtanim at nag-invest ang ating Pangulo sa ating mga atleta. Sa kauna-unahang panahon po, record po ang suportang pinansyal na binigay natin sa ating mga atleta at nakita naman po natin ang naging prutas ng ganyang investment,” Roque added.

Malacañang said that the government will continue to invest on athletes.

“Ang tingin ko po, patuloy ang ating investment in our athletes dahil nakita naman po natin na kapag nakapaguwi ng medalya ang ating mga atleta, hindi lang tagumpay ng atleta natin ito kundi tagumpay ng buong sambayanang Pilipino,” he said.

“We needed those medals in this time of our history sa gitna ng pandemya. They provided us hope na kahit gaano kahirap ang buhay natin ngayon, e magwawagi rin po tayo,” Roque continued.

Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz asked private companies in 2019 for funds to support her Olympic dream.

She was also tagged in an anti-Duterte matrix reportedly plotting to out the president. (TDT)

