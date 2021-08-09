LDP vows to back Sara Duterte as president

The President of Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP) and Senator Sonny Angara on Monday said that his party will support Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio if she decides to run as president in 2022.

Angara said that he as well as his party members have agreed to offer support.

“We are just waiting for the draft MoA [memorandum of agreement] to formalize any agreements made,” he said.

Angara made the offer of support a day after Hugpong ng Pagbabago Secretary-General Anthony del Rosario said that other political parties have already committed their support to Duterte-Carpio if she seeks to run for the presidency in 2022.

Rosario said the parties which have pledged to support Duterte-Carpio are the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats of former President Gloria Arroyo, Nacionalista Party of former Senate President Manny Villar, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino of former President Joseph Estrada, National Unity Party of former Interior and Local Government Secretary Ronnie Puno, People’s Reform Party of Narciso Santiago, and Partido Federalism ng Pilipinas of South Cotabato Governor Jun Tamayo.

Angara said the LDP is also considering supporting senatorial candidates with impressive records and anticipated that many will be common candidates of the various political parties and coalitions.

After these developments, Nationalist People’s Coalition chairman and Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III however remained unperturbed by the increasing number of Mayor Sara’s supporters. Sotto is expected to run for vice-president alongside Senator Panfilo Lacson in 2022. and had actively campaigned for Angara in 2019 when he ran for re-election.

Sotto however didn’t hide his disappointment with Vice President Leni Robredo’s supporters for misunderstanding Lacson’s “unification” offer when they met with her last July 21. “No, I’m disappointed sa mga supporters niya na mahina ang intindimiento,” he said.

Lacson said he was looking at opposition to pick Sotto as their common running-mate in the 2022 polls. Sotto said Lacson’s offer to Robredo was “sincere and selfless” and that she was “not supposed to reject right away and instead study first the possibilities.” (AW)