Dubai not yet issuing vehicle number plates with owners’ names – RTA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report31 seconds ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has clarified that it is not issuing any vehicle number plates that bear owners’ names.

This came in response to a post on Twitter by user @HamadAlMajidi who shared an image of a Dubai number plate that featured ‘7AMAD’ instead of digits.

The RTA said in a statement the viral image of the plate was not issued by it and no such plates are available that bear a person’s name. It said new models of the plates were first being announced.

The Tweet had suggested that authorities could issue such number plates in Dubai. When the image went viral, Al Majidi clarified that the plate was a decorative piece that he had received from an American website over five years ago.

“The plate has nothing to do with the RTA at all,” he tweeted.

Although some countries allow vehicle owners to have number plates with their names, the UAE has not been issuing such number plates. (AW)

