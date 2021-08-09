Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi reminds medical facilities of strict AED65 charge for all PCR tests in emirate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has strictly called on all the healthcare facilities in the Emirate to adhere to the fixed price of the PCR test for COVID-19, including swab collection, testing, and reporting of results.

The fixed price of AED65 for the PCR test is applied to both regular and urgent services as per circular number 108 for the year 2021.

The regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate stated that if any healthcare provider is not in compliance with this protocol, they will be terminated from providing PCR testing services and fines will be issued as per the relevant laws, said a DoH statement issued on August 8.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi updates PCR test validity for entry purposes to 48 hours from July 19

The department explained that the cost of the PCR test would be covered by the individuals themselves if they don’t have any symptoms. In other cases, the cost would be covered by government-funded programs.

DoH recently issued a fine to a healthcare facility for violating the fixed price of the COVID-19 PCR test.

DoH calls upon members of the community to notify the department of any breach under the regulation via phone call on 024193845 or by email to [email protected].

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PFIZER ROLLOUT. Manila residents wait in line for the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). An initial 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available so far. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

11 million Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

3 hours ago

LDP vows to back Sara Duterte as president

3 hours ago

PH panel okays tax exemption bill on rewards and donations to athletes, coaches

3 hours ago

More non-oil jobs lift Dubai’s employment growth to 20-month high

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button