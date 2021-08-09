3,000 OFWs to return to Hong Kong as travel ban ends

The Hong Kong government will allow nearly 3,000 stranded Filipinos to return to work after lifting the travel ban today.

Labor Attaché Melchor Dizon said the number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who will be allowed to travel to Hong Kong, could exceed those stranded during the travel ban.

The authorities in Hong Kong have made it mandatory to undergo a 14-day quarantine even for fully vaccinated workers.

Dizon urged OFWs in Hong Kong to get vaccinated and avail the chance to get cash and other incentives after inoculation. He said that both the Filipinos and other OFWs should get vaccinated.

Of the 220,000 OFWs in the country, less than 50 percent have got vaccinated. The authorities are giving cash incentives to migrant workers and houses and cars to residents to get vaccinated.

As of August 3, Hong Kong has fully vaccinated 2.5 million people which was 33 percent of its estimated 7.5 million population. The authorities have earlier said that the schools that achieve a 70-percent vaccination level among students can fully resume face-to-face classes by September. (AW)