Unvaccinated people, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are twice as likely to be re-infected with COVID-19 compared to those who have been fully vaccinated.

The agency said the finding supports its recommendation that all eligible persons should get COVID-19 shots irrespective of their earlier SARS-COV-2 infection status.

The study was based on 246 Kentucky adults who were reinfected in May and June this year after previously being infected in 2020 and it found that unvaccinated people were 2.34 times as likely to be reinfected compared to people fully vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

US politicians, including Senator Rand Paul, have said they do not plan to take a COVID-19 vaccine because of their natural immunity from prior infection.

However, the duration of infection-acquired immunity remains poorly understood and may be affected by the emergence of newer variants, the study said.

The laboratory studies have shown that blood samples from people previously infected with the original Wuhan strain had poor antibody responses to the Beta variant first identified in South Africa. The study was however conducted before Delta became the dominant strain in the United States. (AW)