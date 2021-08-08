Complaint on mobile app saves OFW from abusive Fiji employer

A complaint on the mobile app helped save an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Fiji Islands from an abusive employer.

OFW Almedo Lopez was hired by Pleass Global Limited, a water bottling company in Namosa, Suva, Fiji Islands, but after deployment for a one-year contract to work as a quality supervisor he encountered misconduct from his employer.

On July 1, Lopez responded to a survey sent out by the Abizo OFW app, a digital monitoring system of the POEA’s (Philippine Overseas Employment Agency) OFW Global Monitoring Pilot Project spearheaded by POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia to report against the employer.

The app aims to track the number of OFWs, monitor information on their deployment location, employers and work and living conditions.

On the app, Lopez described his situation at the workplace and made several complaints including verbal abuse, suspension without due process, forcible acceptance of a 20% pay cut, and 12-hour workdays.

On the same day, the response team of the Abizo OFW acknowledged his message, and a meeting for the issuance of the “Notice to Repatriate” for Lopez was conducted.

The “Notice to Repatriate” was addressed to Fortune Life Insurance Company Inc. and Fortune General Insurance Corp. through their partner insurance manager AAB Management Service and Insurance Intermediaries Inc., where Lopez purchased his insurance.

Lopez who had availed Compulsory Insurance Coverage for Agency-Hired Migrant Workers (also known as Agency-Hired OFW Compulsory Insurance) and was covered by the repatriation benefit of the compulsory insurance based on Republic Act No. 10022 and was immediately provided a return plane ticket by Fortune General thru AAB Management Service and Insurance Intermediaries Inc. on July 9, 2021. (AW)