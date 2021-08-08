Commuters in Abu Dhabi lament lack of public bus schedules during mornings

Several Filipinos in Abu Dhabi hope that bus schedules will be reverted back to their original timings, as they have been experiencing more crowded buses as of late.

Earlier, the Integrated Transport Centre had to adjust bus timings due to the National Sterilization Program that started mid-July.

Due to this, bus schedules have been moved. The majority of the bus schedules that used to start around 5:00 am are now starting around 6:30 am, according to the ‘Darbi’ app.

“Grace”, a commuter who frequently rides buses from her home in Tourist Club, states that the majority of her fellow passengers scramble to the bus doors just to ensure they get a ride.

“Naranasan ko na yung matulak at talagang babanggain ka ng mga lalaki. Pag umaga ang bus talagang siksikan parang MRT sa Pilipinas,” she said.

“Eric”, who lives around the Muroor area, said that some buses even ‘skips’ bus stop areas since it’s already full.

“Nahihirapan na akong magpaliwanag sa amo ko na nagkakataong hindi kami pinasasakay o minsan pa, talagang lumalagpas na yung bus doon sa bus stop. Madami sanang choices ng bus, pero parang ganun din, parang walang byahe,” said Eric.

As of posting time, Abu Dhabi has yet to announce if the National Sterilization Programme will conclude.

The Integrated Transport Centre has also yet to mention if they will revert bus schedules to regular timings.