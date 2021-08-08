Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Catriona Gray, Jessica Soho urged to snap ties with Nas Academy

Netizens have urged veteran journalist Jessica Soho and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray to snap ties with Nas Academy.

The movement gained momentum after a campaign to unfollow the social media accounts of its founder Nuseir Yassin gained momentum in the Philippines following allegations that it featured an online course on Filipino tattoo artists without her approval.

The netizens voiced their concerns after outrage over the allegations by the relatives of tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od that Yassin was involved in an online course featuring Whang-Od’s craft without her approval.

Nas Academy has however taken down the course on Whang-Od earlier this week. The netizens also asked Soho and Gray to take a stand on the issues as the duo are the two most prominent Filipinos teaching a course on the Nas Academy online learning platform.

A user commented on Gray’s Instagram post which showed a screenshot of the virtual launch of her Nas Academy class, “Please investigate what is happening to Whang-Od academy and The Cacao Project.”

“Since you are very vocal on promoting Nas Academy, I hope you’ll be vocal on what is really happening with those two entities. This is important to your culture and I know you would be our best advocate,” one user commented.

As Soho shared the video of her interview with Yassin for Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho in July on a Facebook post, netizens also sought a public statement. “Ma’am Jessica, don’t be the last to speak up. All followers are waiting for your stand,” a comment read. (AW)

