‘Bangkota’ scupltor Riel Hilario passes away

Filipino scupltor and artist Riel Hilario, part of the Philippine Pavilion’s featured artists for the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai, has passed away due to COVID-19 last August 4. He was 44.

He is survived by his 15-year-old daughter after his wife also passed away from COVID-19 last April 27.

Riel created human bird hybrids called Limokon and Timamanukin for the Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion for Expo 2020.

On his Facebook page, the final message the late artist posted was that he needed oxygen.

He was confined at the Lucban MMG hospitals, and his remains had been cremated the day after he died on August 5.

His sister, Daisy Hilario, thanked hundreds of netizens for their words of condolences for their family during their period of mourning for their brother.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyong pakikiramay. Maaari niyo po kaming samahan na ipagdasal, at alalahanin ang mga alaala ng ating kapatid,” said Daisy.