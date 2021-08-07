Six Filipino children win International Math Olympiad medals

Six young Filipinos have won medals at the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) which is deemed as one of the most prestigious math competitions in the world.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said Team Philippines’ Immanuel Josiah Balete of St. Stephen’s High School, Raphael Dylan Dalida of Philippine Science High School – Main Campus, Steven Reyes of Saint Jude Catholic School, and Bryce Ainsley Sanchez of Grace Christian College each won a silver medal at the competition.

Also, Sarji Elijah Bona of De La Salle University – Senior High School and Vincent Dela Cruz of Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science won a bronze medal.

RELATED STORY: Filipino math genius Wu reveals his secrets

A six-member Philippine team led by Dr. Christian Paul Chan Shio and Raymond Joseph Fadri, trained for the competition under professors from the University of the Philippines Diliman and the Ateneo de Manila University.

The team ranked 23rd from 107 countries which the DOST was a better position than 2020 when the Philippines ranked 43rd.

DOST Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) Director Dr. Josette Biyo said in a Facebook post, “ This is a very good year for waving the Philippine banner in the international arena. These students are showing the world that Filipinos are achievers in anything they put their minds to, be it sports or intellectual pursuits.”

The event was the second competition in a row held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AW)