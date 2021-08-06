US envoy charged with sexual abuse of Filipina minor

A Virginia court has indicted an officer at the US Embassy in the Philippines for engaging “in sexual activity” with a Filipina minor and filming the act on a cell phone.

The United States Department of Justice ( US DOJ) has identified the culprit as Dean Cheves, 61, a member of the US Foreign Service at the US Embassy in the Philippines who served between September 2020 and February 2021.

Cheves was charged with 1 count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and 1 count of possessing child pornography. The US DOJ said in a statement Cheves allegedly met the 16-year-old Filipina online and engaged in sexual activity with her twice.

The videos of the acts were found on Cheves’ devices seized from his embassy residence in the Philippines and it was found between February 2021 and March 2021 he also allegedly possessed child pornography.

Once convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison on count one, and up to 10 years in prison on count two. (AW)