Pinoy Olympic bronze medalist Marcial: ‘Kaunti na lang sana abot ko na pangarap ko’

“Konting konti na lang sana at abot kamay kuna yung pinapangarap ko at ng papa ko simula pagkabata.”

Boxer Eumir Marcial had this to say Friday as he thanked his Filipino supporters following his bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics.

Marcial said it “hurt” that he was not able to bag the Olympic gold, but expressed his gratitude towards Filipinos for making him feel that he took home the win.

“Ang daming pagsubok para makarating dito sa Olympics. Masakit sa akin dahil hindi ko nakuha ang ginto,” Marcial said in an Instagram post.

“Pero taos puso at lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa buong Pilipinas at sa lahat ng Pilipino na sumuporta at pinaramdam sa akin na ako ang panalo para sa kanila. Sa aking buong pamilya at sa aking fiancée. Nag papasalamat ako sa Dios sa biyaya na binigay sa akin,” he added.

Marcial likewise extended his thanks to the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap), the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, the Manny V Pangilinan Sports Foundation, and to the Philippine Air Force “for the tireless support.”

Marcial brought home a bronze medal after bowing out of the Tokyo Olympics following his defeat against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak.

Marcial lost to Khyzhniak, who has been undefeated since 2016, in the men’s middleweight by a split decision at the Kokugikan Arena, Thursday afternoon. (NM)