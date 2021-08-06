Dubai doctors remove huge fibroid from uterus

Doctors in Dubai removed a huge fibroid on a 31-year-old Canadian national due to which she had earlier suffered a miscarriage.

Ijeoma Mogo consulted doctors at Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai, who detected uterine fibroid weighing 1,095gm.

She said doctors in Canada were not able to carry out a minimally invasive surgery.

She had consulted Dr. Ghassan Lotfi, HOCD and consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, master surgeon in minimally invasive gynecology at Fakeeh University Hospital, following which a procedure of laparoscopic myomectomy was carried out on her.

Dr. Lotfi said laparoscopic surgeries on huge uterine fibroids are challenging. He added that the patient was allowed to travel back to Canada two weeks after her surgery. (AW)