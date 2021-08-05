UK removes UAE, Bahrain from travel red list

The British government has removed UAE and Bahrain from the UK’s travel red list and has brought them in amber list easing l restrictions on the visitors from these countries.

The countries are joining in the amber list exempting people from these places entering the UK to pay for quarantine in a government hotel for 10 days. Several countries have been upgraded to the UK’s green list.

Travelers from countries with amber status who have been fully vaccinated don’t have to self-isolate but must provide a negative COVID-19 test within two days of arrival. The inoculations must be those approved and administered in the UK, EU, and US and the four approved vaccines are Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The proof of double vaccination will need to be confirmed with evidence of an NHS Covid Pass, EU Digital Covid Certificate or CDC certification and without them, travelers from amber countries will need to self-isolate for 10 days at home, with friends, or at a hotel.

The UAE was placed on the red list in late January. The UAE, Bahrain, India, and Qatar will move from red to amber at 4 am BST on Sunday, August 8.

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, said UAE deserved a place on the amber list. Presently anyone arriving to the UK from a red-listed country is required to stay in a Managed Quarantine Facility for 10 days and the cost will rise from August 12 from £1,750 to £2,285. Over 100,000 passengers have passed through hotel quarantine in England in five months.

The Department for Transport has also said it was “cautiously reopening international travel” by adding Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway to the government’s green list for travel. The travelers from those countries do not need to be vaccinated but must present a negative Covid test within two days of arrival.

The special restriction placed on France which was placed on an amber watchlist that required passengers to self-quarantine for 10 days even if they had been fully vaccinated has been removed. However, Georgia and Mexico, along with the French-run islands of La Reunion and Mayotte, have been added to the red list. (AW)