WATCH: Expo 2020 logo seen in Dubai’s beaches

Dubai city is preparing for Expo 2020 in a big way — Even beaches here are decked up with its logo!

The Dubai Municipality posted a video on its official social media accounts showing a sand scraper machine drawing the logo on the emirate’s shores with the iconic Burj Al Arab in the background.

Billed as the ‘world’s greatest show’, the words ‘Expo 2020 Dubai’ can be seen emblazoned on the shores beside seashells, conchs, and starfish.

“Dubai Municipality participates in planning this [Expo 2020] event through exceptional programs to welcome visitors from all over the world,” read the post by Dubai Municipality.

