Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE announces August 12 as Islamic New Year holiday for public sector

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

hursday, 12th August, 2021, will be a public holiday for the federal government to mark the Hijri new year (1443), according to a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), based on the Cabinet Resolution on public holidays in the UAE.

The FAHR circular said regular work will resume on Sunday, 15th August, 2021.

RELATED STORY: Islamic New Year likely to begin on August 10

The FAHR extended its congratulations on the occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; wishing them happiness, health and prosperity.

It also congratulated the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries on the important occasion.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Private sector to enjoy long weekend starting August 12, Thursday

3 hours ago

PH Senate bill seeks tax exemption on rewards for Olympic medalists

4 hours ago

Vaccinated people three times less likely to get COVID infection – study

4 hours ago

American pleads ‘not guilty’ in Pinay wife’s murder case

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button