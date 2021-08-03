Play areas, canteens to open in Abu Dhabi schools after summer break

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced a slew of COVID-19 safety policies while allowing open play areas, canteens, physical education classes, and extracurricular activities in the schools after the summer break from September.

ADEK aims to ensure a safe return to physical education for students while distance learning will continue to remain an option for children with chronic illnesses or those who wish to continue learning in online mode.

Physical distancing will be reduced to one meter within classrooms and on school grounds to ensure increased capacities in educational institutions.

RELATED STORY: UAE ranks among top 20 countries in education

The schools will continue operating macro bubbles for the new academic year to reduce the risk and magnitude of COVID-19 transmission with the class bubble sizes for younger students in Kindergarten and Cycle 1 (Grade 2/Year 3 and below), who do not practise social distancing, having been increased from 10 to 16 per bubble.

Also cooking will be permitted in schools in line with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority regulations and as as long as food is served by designated staff members.

The physical education (PE) classes and sports including swimming will resume with schools required to sanitize recreational areas and equipment.

READ ON: LIBRENG PAARAL: Ministry of Education to provide full scholarships for children of UAE’s frontliners

The schools will be required to complete a risk assessment and implement safe operational policies including physical distancing and mask-wearing.

Chairman of Adek, Sara Musallam, said educators and parents were confident the new academic year will get off to a great and safe start and their priority was to ensure “students get the chance to enjoy quality face-to-face learning.” (AW)