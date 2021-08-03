Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Mother of three girls gives birth to quadruplet boys in Sharjah

A woman in Sharjah gave birth to quadruplets in a rare procedure that was carried out at a local hospital.

The Egyptian couple who have three daughters — Habiba, 11; Farah, 6; and Rahma, 4, opted for an IVF procedure at NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah for more children.

The woman was a high risk pregnancy case, but she overcame all odds to give birth to four boys on July 6. The newborn babies weighed between 1.6 to 2kg.

A team of 20 doctors and nurses from the hospitals assisted in the pregnancy of the 33-year-old mother. The quadruplets have been named Ahmed, Adam, Mohamed and Malek.

The woman went through fourth C-section delivery and her three girls were born in a similar manner.

IVF consultant and gynaecologist, Dr Ahmed Elbohoty, who carried out the C-section procedure, said that delivery in the 31st week of gestation involved a very high risk.

Dr. Pooja Agarwal, specialist in neonatology, at the hospital said the quadruplet pregnancies are as rare as “1 in 700,000 cases with 25 percent risk of spontaneous loss before birth.”

The babies needed mild respiratory support after birth and two babies had feed intolerance, said Agarwal. (AW)

