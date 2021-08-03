Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Miss World PH suspended anew due to Metro Manila ECQ

Miss World Philippines Organization has suspended the grand coronation again as Metro Manila shifts to Enhanced Community Quarantine starting August 6.

In a report on ABS-CBN News, the pageant has been postponed indefinitely until further notice.

“We can only confirm the final date as soon as the government and IATFlifts the ECQ and declares a state of normalcy,” the statement said.

“We believe that the health and safety of our candidates, as well as everyone else involved in the pageant, take precedence over everything else during these crucial times,” it added.

Miss World Philippines 2021 was originally set on July 11 but moved to August 8 due to some circumstances.

45 candidates were competing in the pageant that would also pick winners to represent the country in the Miss World, Reina Hispanoamericana, and Miss Supranational pageants. (TDT)

