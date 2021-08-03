LIBRENG SAKAY: DOTr offers free rides to vaccinated individuals during ECQ

The Transportation Department is offering free rides to vaccinated individuals particularly those Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR) during the Enhanced Community Quarantine period or from August 3-20.

Vaccinated people will be able to ride the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3), Light Rail Transit 2 (LRT-2) and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) for free.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said that APORs will need to present their vaccination cards, whether fully inoculated or vaccinated with a first dose, to avail the free ride.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) will give free coffee, water and snacks to vaccinated individuals waiting in ports and airports.

“Ang inisyatibong ito ay napagkasunduan ng buong Kagawaran ng Transportasyon upang makatulong sa pagpapanatili ng kalusugan at kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan, at upang matulungan ang gobyerno na mahikayat ang ating mga kababayan na magpabakuna,” he said.

Metro Manila mayors will be implementing a uniform curfew beginning August 6 or during the start of the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine.

“Starting August 6, magiging 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. po ang curfew” MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos said at the Palace briefing.

The entire region will shift back to to the Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ on August 5 to 20.

Inter-Agency Task Force Co-Chairperson Karlo Nograles said that there is no guarantee that the two-week enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila will be enough to control the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.