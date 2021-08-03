Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam secures another Olympic medal for PH after beating Uzbekistan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam has secured another Olympic medal for the Philippines after defeating world champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the men’s flyweight quarterfinal Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Paalam won via split decision. He led the judges’ scorecard, but a headbutt forced the referee to stop the bout at the 1:44 mark of the second round.

RELATED STORY: Malacañang lauds Filipino athletes’ performance in Tokyo Olympics

Palaam is now assured of a bronze medal following his quarterfinal win.

He is joining Neshty Petecio and Eumir Marcial in the list of athletes who will try to win more Olympic medals for the Philippines.

READ ON: Pinoy athletes in Tokyo Olympics to get free flights from Cebu Pacific

Weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz won the first Olympic gold in the country.

Paalam will face Japanese boxer Ryomei Tanaka in the semifinals on August 5. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Unrestricted use of internet makes Filipino children vulnerable – studies

44 mins ago

UAE now allows residents to open bank accounts online using ‘selfie’

49 mins ago

KNOW THE LAW: AED 1M fine for possessing child pornography material in UAE

54 mins ago

Mother of three girls gives birth to quadruplet boys in Sharjah

59 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button