Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam secures another Olympic medal for PH after beating Uzbekistan

Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam has secured another Olympic medal for the Philippines after defeating world champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the men’s flyweight quarterfinal Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

Paalam won via split decision. He led the judges’ scorecard, but a headbutt forced the referee to stop the bout at the 1:44 mark of the second round.

Palaam is now assured of a bronze medal following his quarterfinal win.

He is joining Neshty Petecio and Eumir Marcial in the list of athletes who will try to win more Olympic medals for the Philippines.

Weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz won the first Olympic gold in the country.

Paalam will face Japanese boxer Ryomei Tanaka in the semifinals on August 5. (TDT)