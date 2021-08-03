EJ Obiena bows out of the Olympics men’s pole vault finals

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena ends his stint at the Olympics pole vault finals after failing to clear in his third and final attempt the 5.80M round of the competition.

Obiena started by swiftly clearing the 5.55M in the first round.

He struggled on the 5.70M bar but managed to clear it in the third and final attempt.

RELATED STORY: Olympic Silver medalist Petecio to get condo, Php17M financial incentives

He had some discussions regarding the game clock continues to move before his third attempt at 5.80-m, but he failed to clear the bar to proceed to the next round.

Obiena is currently ranked as No. 6 in the world and has a personal best of 5.87 meters.

He fought it out with 13 pole vaulters from around the world.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics was Obiena’s debut.

READ ON: WATCH: Olympic pole-vaulter Obiena leaps into new record-breaking jump for PH

“You could see the desire was there to win but in accordance with the rules. He knew his rules and rights and set things right. The best is yet to come from EJ and from Philippine Athletics. MABUHAY SI EJ. MABUHAY ANG PILIPINAS,” Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) President Philip Ella Juico said in a statement.

The country has so far two medals from the Olympics, a gold from weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and a silver from Nesthy Petecio.