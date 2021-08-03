Dubai employees get highest take-home salaries in the world – study

Employees in Dubai earn the highest take-home pay in the world, said a study by PWC UK.

The take-home pay scales of individuals working in 14 global cities were published by Dubai Media Office on Monday evening on its Twitter account which showed Dubai topped the list.

The data was analyzed by PWC UK and compared the take-home salaries after tax and social security obligations. The data assumed that the individual was married but had no children and was paying social security in the country where he/she was a tax resident.

The study which also assumed that the employee is not a remote worker and resided in the country of employment was conducted for a news agency in March this year.

Dubai ranked higher in score for being a tax-free jurisdiction to attract talent from across the world. Rising as a financial, commercial, and tourism hub in the Middle East it has attracted people from all corners of the world.

It also figured among the league of top cities in the world in terms of doing business, having a safe and secure life and was rated as a good all year round holiday destination. (AW)