Abu Dhabi begins COVID-19 vaccination for kids – here’s where you can get your kids vaccinated

The Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi has announced that children aged 3 to 17 years can take the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine jab at multiple locations across the emirate.

The announcement came a day after the Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the vaccine for emergency use among children aged three and above.

The vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre- Seha, Al Mushrif Majlis, Al Bateen Majlis, and Al Manhal Majlis.

The vaccines for children in the Al Ain region are available at Al Kubaisi Hall of Al Ain Exhibition Centre, Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Centre — Seha, and Falaj Hazza Majlis.

Children aged 3-17 can get their vaccinations in the Al Dhafra region at Ghayati Hospital, Liwa Hospital, Marfa Hospital, Sila Hospital, Delma Hospital, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre, and Al Dhafra Cooperative Society.

The DOH has said that the vaccination was being stated after approvals based on clinical trials and local evaluation.

The UAE has become one of the first countries in the world to approve the administration of the vaccine to children. This came after a trial that was conducted in Abu Dhabi to monitor the immune response of 900 children to the vaccine. (AW)