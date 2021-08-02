TFT EXCLUSIVE: Emirates confirms six Bayanihan flights this August – here’s all you need to know

Emirates Airlines has confirmed that they will be having a total of six flights from Dubai to Manila for the month of August.

In an email statement to The Filipino Times, an Emirates spokesperson revealed that the flight dates are as follows:

August 5

August 7

August 11

August 12

August 14

August 18

“Emirates has obtained the approval from the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines to operate Special Commercial flights in August, for the purpose of repatriating citizens of the Philippines from the UAE. The airline will be operating special flights to Manila on 5, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 18 August, as of today, and any additional flights planned will be communicated when available,” read the statement.

Each flight will carry 100 passengers, following the cap provided the Inter-Agency Task Force in the Philippines.

How do I rebook my flight?

As per the IATF guidelines, ‘Bayanihan flights’ should prioritize passengers whose tickets were previously cancelled.

Emirates advises their customers to visit their nearest Emirates office in the UAE regarding their bookings.

The airline also stressed that only Filipino citizens currently in the UAE will be eligible to book seats on these special flights, which are limited due to capacity restrictions imposed by Philippine authorities.

All passengers who manage to secure seats are likewise advised to adhere to the following measures prior to their flights:

• All passengers must present a negative RT-PCR result, taken 48 hours prior to boarding

• A 14-day facility-based quarantine, with the date of arrival being the first day, will be applicable to all passengers. Allocations of quarantine facilities at designated hotels will be coordinated by Emirates along with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and/or the Department of Tourism (DOT).