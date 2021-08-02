Devotees flout COVID norms at prominent Indian temple

The devotees in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) openly flouted COVID-19 guidelines thronging the Kashi Vishwanath temple without wearing masks or observing social distancing and also bathed in Holy Ganga river.

On the second Monday of the ‘Sawan’ month in the Hindu calendar, people lined up outside the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer their prayers despite warnings by the authorities to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier, India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the temple on Sunday and offered prayers.

On Monday, fewer people wore masks and practised social distancing and many said they didn’t fear the disease at God’s place.

Ravinder Kumar, a devotee said he was not afraid of anyone in God Shiva’s place who will take care of everything. Another one Amit, said he was happy to be at the mask and was not wearing a face mask, according to reports from India TV News.

Temple priest, Pandit Pralhad Pandey, said they felt happy at the temple and were not scared of Coronavirus.

Shravan which is the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious during which a special fast is observed and people visit Shiva temples on Mondays.

On Sunday, UP police issued guidelines that religious activities by Muslims during Muharram should be performed after following COVID protocols and observing social distancing.

The 10-day Muharram mourning will begin on August 10 and officials have been asked to spread awareness about COVID-19 protocol and discuss with religious leaders that it was observed indoors. (AW)