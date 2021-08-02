Carlos Yulo lands 4th in Olympics vault finals

Carlos Yulo wowed his Filipino fans after an impressive performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but fell short of bagging another medal.

Yulo got a score of 14.716 to finish fourth overall in the vault finals of the artistic gymnastics held at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

South Korea’s Shin Jeahwan took the gold medal with a total score of 14.783.

He first scored 14.566 after a -0.1 penalty was given on his landing.

He, later on, scored 14.866 on his second attempt, the highest of any of the competitors in the finals.

Messages of support poured in for the 21-year-old gymnast after his frustrating performance at the qualifying games.

“Gusto ko lang mag pasalamat sa Panginoon sa mga biyaya na pinagkaloob sa akin. Nagapapasalamat din ako sa Pamilya ko na patuloy na pag suporta sakin,” Yulo said in a social media post.

“Nag papasalamat din ako sa team ko, dahil sakanila natungtong ko yung pangarap ko na makapag laro sa Olympics. Hindi naging madali yung daang tinahak namin, pero sulit lahat ng pagod at iyak,” he added.

“Maraming salamat din po sa mga taong nag dasal at sumuporta saamin. Babalik po kaming malakas,” Yulo continued. (TDT)