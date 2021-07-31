Rapid COVID-19 tests likely for workers entering Boracay

The local government of Malay, Aklan, is looking at making rapid tests mandatory for those workers who enter the Boracay Island to stop the spread of COVID-19. This follows after the Western Visayas Department of Health (DOH Region 6) classified Aklan as a high-risk area for the disease.

As many as 10 towns have registered a surge in COVID-19 cases. Frolibar Bautista, Malay Mayor, said they are seriously considering rapid tests for returning workers to “protect Boracay.”

Existing government protocols require COVID-19 testing for those entering Boracay with only those exempted from tests who are residents of other towns of Aklan.

As per the new protocol, only residents of mainland Malay will be exempted and they need not undergo COVID-19 rapid test to cross to Boracay Island.

Till July 30 there have been 1,915 active COVID-19 cases in Aklan. The local government was looking at making the rapid tests for Boracay incoming workers mandatory from July 31, but the proposed protocol got delayed. (AW)