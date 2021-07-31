Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

BREAKING: Filipino boxer Nesthy Petecio wins VS. Italy, giving PH another chance at Olympic gold

Photo from Twitter: @Olympics

Filipina boxing champion Neshty Petecio earned a spot in the Olympic boxing finals after defeating Italy’s Irma Testa via split decision on Saturday, July 31.

This is the first time after 25 years that the Philippines enters an Olympic boxing final.

Petecio will now head to the gold medal match of the Women’s Featherweight category (54-57KG).

Petecio has a shot of bringing home the second gold medal after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the first one last Monday, July 26.

The boxer is a native of Tuban, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

In a previous interview, Petecio said the chance to compete in the Olympics is her greatest achievement throughout her 13-year boxing career.

“It’s really my dream to compete in the Olympics,” she said.

Petecio has been on training in Thailand for the past three months for the Olympics said her motivation in winning a medal in the Olympics is her family and her best friend who passed away who was also a boxer like her. (TDT)

