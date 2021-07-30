Latest News

WATCH LIVE: PH Ambassador in UAE, Consul General in Dubai discuss repatriation efforts in DFA’s live presscon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

IN a live virtual presser, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is currently discussing OFWs’ concerns on repatriation efforts spearheaded by the government through a virtual press conference to be held today, July 30, at 1:30 pm (9:30 am UAE time)

Speakers for the virtual presser on PH Government’s Repatriation Efforts in the Middle East include DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs, Usec. Sarah Lou Arriola, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to Oman Amb. Imelda Panolong, and Philippine Consulate in Dubai Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes.

Each speaker will provide the latest updates on the Philippine government’s ongoing repatriation efforts set this August. They will also address OFWs’ concerns through media outlets.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), through its Office of the Global Media and Public Affairs (OGMPA), will host the session on their social media platforms.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipinos with expired visas fill 5 out of 10 seats on repatriation flights from UAE

10 mins ago

Hand sanitizer severely injures eye of 4-year-old in UAE

2 hours ago

Duterte retracts order to terminate Visiting Forces Agreement

3 hours ago

OWWA to investigate ordeal faced by stranded OFW with multiple connecting flights 

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button