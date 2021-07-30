Pinoy athletes in Tokyo Olympics to get free flights from Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific will provide free flights to the 19 athletes of the Philippines who took part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The airline management said in a press statement that each member of the Philippine delegation will get 25 free flights to commemorate the airline’s 25 years of service.

The athletes who will get free flights are Eireen Ando, Kurt Barbosa, Hidilyn Diaz, Margielyn Didal, Luke Gebbie, Kris Knott, Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Cris Nievarez, EJ Obiena, Carlo Paalam, Bianca Pagdanganan, Juvic Pagunsan, Nesthy Petecio, Remedy Rule, Yuka Saso, Jason Valdez, Kiyomi Watanabe, and Carlos Yulo.

The airline said that the tickets may be used for any “domestic and short haul destination” in the Pacific network.

“Each awarded athlete may choose to use these for themselves, or share with the rest of their teammates, families – practically anyone in their support system,” the company said.

Cebu Pacific Vice President for Marketing Candice Iyog said athletes deserved free flights as they have lifted up the “country’s spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic”.

“We are grateful to them and want to have them and their loved ones enjoy free flights from us,” she said.

Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz has recently won the country’s first Olympic gold medal.