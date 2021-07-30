OWWA to investigate ordeal faced by stranded OFW with multiple connecting flights 

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will arrange the repatriation of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), who remains stranded for several days at Ethopia airport.

Luz Quintin said that she has exhausted all her money and remains stranded at Ethiopia airport after she was earlier held up in Indonesia for eight days, reported GMA News.

Her employer had arranged for her three connecting flights bound for the Philippines.

After her travel from Saudi Arabia to Ethiopia, she missed her connecting flight to Malaysia from where she was scheduled to travel to Manila.

OWWA administrator Hans Leo Cacdac made a request to Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) to “investigate” into the matter.

He said they will arrange for the repatriation of the OFW in a flight through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DOFA), Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Ethiopia assuring that she will return home despite the travel restrictions.