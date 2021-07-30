OFWs in a tight spot as Bayanihan 3 Relief Package awaits Congress nod

Financial aid for Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is hanging as the ‘Bayanihan to Arise As One’ bill is still pending in Congress.

The Bayanihan 3 bill is supposed to provide a Php405.6 billion relief package as subsidies and emergency assistance to Filipinos affected by the pandemic under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong sa OFWs (AKAP) program.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Hans Cacdac said in a House hearing on Thursday, July 29, that the funds from the previous bills, Bayanihan 1 and 2 which funded DOLE-AKAP, have depleted.

“We depend on Bayanihan 1 and 2 for funding. Fully utilized na ang naibigay sa amin in terms of AKAP program. Yung 520,000 na ‘yun. We are awaiting ito pong Bayanihan 3,” said Cacdac.

Under DOLE-AKAP OFWs get $200 (P10,000) or its equivalent in local currency of the host country.

At least 760,138 OFWs were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic while there were 518,647 DOLE-AKAP beneficiaries.

As many as 241,000 affected OFWs have not been reached by the DOLE-AKAP program and the DOLE did not release recent data on how many applications were received.

However, Cacdac noted some beneficiaries have already been approved for the program, but the OWWA is still in the process of remitting the funds to them.

The Bayanihan 1 and 2 were to fund the government’s COVID-19 response, but billions of pesos under Bayanihan 2 remained unspent when it ceased on June 30.

The OFWs like those working in the United Arab Emirates have been facing issues like lapsing of their contracts and loss in sources of income and problems have been further compounded by the ongoing travel ban from the Gulf state.

The DOLE figures show that more than 630,000 distressed OFWs have been repatriated during the pandemic, while almost 50,000 are still displaced and awaiting repatriation worldwide.